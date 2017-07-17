Georges Kepenekian elected Lyon mayor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The city council of France's Lyon on Monday elected 68-year-old Georges Kepenekian, Armenian by origin, as mayor of the city.

His candidacy was proposed by former mayor Gerard Collomb, news.am reports.

Kepenikian, the son of Armenian emigrants, is a surgeon-urologist. Kepenikyan first achieved success in the profession and then started to actively promote the idea of introducing culture to hospitals in Lyon. He embodied his ideas in the Hospital Center Saint-Joseph Saint-Luc, where he has been Director of Strategic Development since 2005.

In addition, he is actively engaged in promoting recognition of the so-called "Armenian Genocide" and is an administrator in the Bullukian Foundation.

News.Az

News.Az