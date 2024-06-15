Georgia, UK view prospects for launching direct flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and the UK have discussed the possibility of establishing direct flights between the two countries, News.az reports.

The issue was reviewed between Deputy Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili and Deputy Ambassador of the UK to Georgia Claire Olbrys, as reported by the Ministry of Economy of Georgia."We are optimistic about the prospect of direct flights from the UK. Britain is a crucial market for both aviation and tourism. We're confident that launching direct flights will significantly boost tourist numbers in Georgia. In addition to negotiations with airlines, we're studying the British market to plan vigorous marketing campaigns promoting Georgia's tourist attractions," stated Kvrivishvili.She highlighted that Georgia's aviation sector is experiencing growth momentum, with increasing passenger traffic annually and a record number of flights and destinations. "This trend has had a positive impact on international visitor statistics and tourism revenue in the country".

News.Az