Georgia doubles exports to Russia

Since the beginning of the current year Georgia has increased exports to Russia increased 2.1 times to $214.8 mln.

Georgia's import increased by 8.9% to $390.9 mln, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The Georgian-Russian trade turnover increased by 31.5% to $605.7 mln - 10.7% of the total exports of Georgia, the National Statistics Office of Georgia Geostat (Gruzstat) said.

News.Az

