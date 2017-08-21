Georgia doubles exports to Russia
Since the beginning of the current year Georgia has increased exports to Russia increased 2.1 times to $214.8 mln.
Georgia's import increased by 8.9% to $390.9 mln, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.
The Georgian-Russian trade turnover increased by 31.5% to $605.7 mln - 10.7% of the total exports of Georgia, the National Statistics Office of Georgia Geostat (Gruzstat) said.
