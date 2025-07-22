Georgia grants land plot to Azerbaijani embassy in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has allocated a 69-square-meter plot of land in its capital, Tbilisi, to Azerbaijan for long-term use.

The land, located on Vakhtang Gorgasali Street, has been given to the Azerbaijani Embassy under a 49-year lease agreement, free of charge, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

This decision was formalized on July 18 through an official government order signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

The move is in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 36 of Georgia's "On State Property" law. As part of the process, the National Agency of State Property, under the Ministry of Economy, is responsible for overseeing the necessary legal procedures to complete the transfer of usage rights.

News.Az