Georgia investigates Formula TV over false report complaint

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Georgia’s Prosecutor’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into opposition television channel Formula on charges related to a false denunciation, following a complaint by film director and prominent supporter of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Goga Khaindrava, officials said.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the case was opened on 16 June based on a complaint filed by Khaindrava's lawyers. It relates to a segment aired in January 2025 on Formula’s programme Saturday Formula, which alleged that in 2016–2017 Khaindrava had, in coordination with the State Security Service and in exchange for payment, facilitated the entry of Indian and Pakistani nationals into Georgia. News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

The report was based on an interview with an anonymous source.

The Prosecutor’s Office said Khaindrava has already been questioned as a witness, adding that the investigation is ongoing. No further details were provided.

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Khaindrava had previously announced his intention to sue Formula in January. In March, he said he had not only filed a defamation lawsuit but also appealed to the Prosecutor’s Office, the State Security Service and the Interior Ministry to open an investigation.

“This is a crime equivalent to state treason. Betraying the country — for a bribe illegally bringing potential criminals into its territory,” he said at the time.

Formula has rejected the allegations. The channel’s director and co-owner, Misha Mshvildadze, told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service that “there was nothing false in the report” and that it was based on information from a source.

Mshvildadze suggested the case was intended as a warning to others who might speak out about alleged crimes involving members of Georgian Dream or individuals close to the authorities.

“The source was, of course, not disclosed. So they cannot do anything about that. But this means the Prosecutor’s Office is warning people: if they have information about possible crimes by government representatives, they should not pass it to the media and should remain silent,” he said.

He also said the broadcaster does not trust the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office, or the country’s judicial system.

The case marks another episode in ongoing disputes over press freedom and the independence of state institutions in Georgia.

News.Az