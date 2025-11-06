Georgia opens criminal case against ex-President Saakashvili

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office has launched a criminal case against former President Mikheil Saakashvili and seven opposition leaders, according to the Interpress news agency.

Prosecutor-General Giorgi Gvarakidze said the case involves allegations of sabotage, aiding a foreign country in hostile activities, and financing actions against the constitutional order, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Saakashvili, who has been jailed since 2021, appeared via video link at recent court hearings from a clinic in Tbilisi. The former leader and his allies have repeatedly claimed the charges against him are politically motivated.

The move is expected to further heighten tensions ahead of Georgia’s 2026 elections, as the government faces growing criticism from Western partners over its democratic trajectory.

News.Az