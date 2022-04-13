Georgia, OSCE discuss cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov, on Wednesday.

The parties discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Georgia and OSCE, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

PM Garibashvili thanked the High Commissioner for his active involvement in the process of consolidation of democratic institutions in Georgia.

The PM noted the multiethnic nature of Georgian society, highlighting the effective implementation of the policy of civic equality and integration was of special importance. Garibashvili said the Georgian government is committed to adhering to high international human rights standards and applying best international practices.

The work of the Georgian education sector in providing quality education in native languages was noted as a clear example of the successful cooperation between Georgian authorities and the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

News.Az