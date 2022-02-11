Georgia reduces quarantine period for coronavirus patients

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's Ministry of Health has reduced the isolation period for those infected with COVID-19.

A 6-day quarantine has been established for the infected employees of several government institutions in case of the shortage of personnel, News.Az reports citing the ministry.

However, this applies for the condition of asymptomatic or mild disease, absence of symptoms over the last day, and a negative result of a quick test by the time the quarantine is completed.

For all other asymptomatic or mild patients, the isolation period is reduced from 8 to 7 days. Also, a person shouldn't have symptoms of the virus in the past 24 hours.

With severe and moderate severity of the disease, the quarantine period, as before, is 10 days. At the same time, the dynamics of a sharp improvement in health over the past day should be observed. Moreover, the final decision is made by a doctor.

In all these cases, after the quarantine is completed, it is strictly recommended to wear a mask for 5 days.

Isolation periods are also shortened for people who contact infected people, as well as for non-vaccinated and partially vaccinated citizens. In this case, the isolation period is reduced from 8 to 5 days.

At the same time, they are obliged to wear a mask for the next 6-12 days. Similar conditions apply to people who have not been injected with a booster dose if more than 90 days have passed after the second dose of the vaccine.

Such quarantine rules also apply to those who have suffered from coronavirus more than 60 days ago.

News.Az