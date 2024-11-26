Georgia's parliament sets December 14 for presidential election

Voting device for MPs; Photo from the first session of parliament on November 25, 2024; Source: official Facebook page of Georgian Dream

The Parliament of Georgia has approved a draft resolution to hold the next presidential election on December 14, with the inauguration of the newly elected president scheduled for December 29.

The resolution passed with overwhelming support, with 80 MPs voting in favor and none against, as announced by Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. This election will mark the first time Georgia’s president will not be chosen by a direct popular vote. Instead, the president will be elected by an electoral college of 300 members, which will include all 150 parliamentarians. A group of at least 30 electors can nominate their own presidential candidates. The elections will be organized by Georgia's Central Electoral Commission and held in the Parliament building.The ruling Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party plans to nominate a candidate for the presidency in the near future. This comes after the newly formed Parliament began its work following the October 26 parliamentary elections. However, only 88 MPs from the ruling party attended the session, as opposition parties boycotted the legislature, refusing to recognize the election results.The presidential term will now be five years, following the end of direct voting for the head of state, a practice that was previously an exception with the election of incumbent president Salome Zourabichvili in 2018.

News.Az