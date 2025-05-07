Georgia's PM elected as leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was elected as the new chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party during its ninth Congress in Tbilisi, following the resignation of former Premier Irakli Garibashvili.

Kobakhidze emphasized to Congress that Georgia would continue to defend its national interests amid global instability, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We see how even powerful states are being pushed to surrender their sovereignty,” he said. “Fundamental principles like democracy and the rule of law are being trampled, even in countries that pride themselves on creating them.”

Highlighting EU membership and restoring territorial integrity as key national priorities, Kobakhidze pledged to continue to work toward those goals.

The prime minister claimed most Georgians support the government’s stance. “The majority of our society stands firmly on the guard of national interests,” he said, pointing to the 1.12 million votes received by the party in the last elections.

Addressing public protests, Kobakhidze said he had invited demonstrators to a meeting during the peak of the unrest, but none accepted. “I was ready to talk with 10–12 protest participants on any issue, in any format. No one came,” he said, adding that dialogue remains open to all except “agents” -- a term he used for those allegedly acting under foreign orders.

Kobakhidze argued that some protesters were “misled” and stressed the government’s duty to engage with citizens.

“We are ready to talk to anyone about Georgia’s national interests -- except those who have signed obligations to act against them,” he said.

