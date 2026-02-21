Georgia sets symbolic tariff for Azerbaijan-Armenia oil transit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has set a symbolic tariff for the transit of oil products from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

The issue of tariffs was a key topic during a meeting between Mariam Kvrivishvili, Armenia’s Minister of Economy, and David Khudatyan, Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Georgia’s Ministry of Economy informed its Armenian counterparts about large-scale transportation infrastructure projects within the country. Officials said full implementation of these projects is expected to significantly improve connectivity and transit efficiency between the two nations.

Oil product exports from Azerbaijan to Armenia began on December 18, 2025, as part of a broader peace agenda between the countries. Since then, multiple shipments have been delivered.

Authorities stressed that the exports are purely commercial, with fuel prices aligned to international market rates. The symbolic transit fee reflects Georgia’s support for facilitating regional trade while maintaining economic transparency.

News.Az