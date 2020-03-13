Georgia to close borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan for 10 days

Georgia-Armenia and Georgia-Azerbaijan borders will be temporarily closed for 10 days from March 14.

As InterPressNews was informed by the Prime Minister's press office, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia spoke with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts by phone.

According to the press office, a joint decision was taken to close Georgia-Armenia and Georgia-Azerbaijan borders for 10 days following the conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. At the same time, the parties agreed to ensure the unimpeded return of their citizens back home. The restrictions do not apply to goods traffic.

News.Az

