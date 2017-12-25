Georgian, Armenian presidents hold one-on-one meeting in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan have held a one-on-one meeting in Tbilisi.

Georgian-Armenian relations, the situation in the region and other issues were discussed at the meeting, APA’s local bureau reports .



Later on, the meeting continued with the participation of the delegations. After the meeting, both presidents will make a statement for the media.



During his two-day visit to Georgia, Sargsyan will meet Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Chairman of the Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze and Patriarch Ilia II. The Armenian president is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Armenian community in Georgia.

