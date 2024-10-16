Georgian authorities warn of planned fake recordings to disturb parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian State Security Service has warned that some citizens are planning to release fake audio and video recordings involving government officials to destabilize the country ahead of the parliamentary election.

In its statement, the agency claimed the recordings would potentially feature “voices and video images” of Government officials, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media. It also claimed the recordings would be aimed to "provoke a confrontation between branches of the Government and worsen its relations with the Orthodox Church and western partners”.The agency further claimed those releasing the material would intend to present it as leaked from the SSS to “discredit the agency and create discord within Government structures”.The main goal of the said provocation is to artificially create and stir up the protest charge, which will ultimately be used for political purposes”, it said.The body said it was "carefully monitoring the activities" of the alleged groups and pledged to take "appropriate measures, in accordance with the law”, in the event of “any illegal actions”.

