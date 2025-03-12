Georgian court sentences ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili to 9 years in prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Tbilisi City Court has sentenced Georgia's third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, to nine years in prison for embezzling budgetary funds.

Meanwhile, the former head of Georgia’s Special State Protection Service, Teimuraz Janashia, has been fined 300,000 GEL by a court ruling, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Judge Badri Kochlamazashvili delivered the verdict, accusing both Saakashvili and Janashia of being involved in a scheme to embezzle 9 million GEL in state funds. Neither Saakashvili nor Janashia attended the hearing, with Saakashvili opting not to join remotely, citing a request for a postponement until he recovers, according to a report from the penitentiary service. Both defendants have denied the charges against them.

