Georgian envoy voices confidence in Azerbaijan’s freeing occupied lands in near future

Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Teimuraz Sharashenidze expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will liberate its occupied lands in the near future.

He was speaking in Baku Nov. 21 at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

He noted that during this time, relations of good-neighborliness, friendship and mutual respect developed between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“Our relations should serve as an example for the region and for the whole world,” he said.

Speaking about joint projects, the ambassador noted that the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline is a historic event.

The pipeline provides transportation of energy resources of the Caspian region to Europe, Sharashenidze added.

The project demonstrated unique opportunities of Azerbaijan and Georgia in ensuring energy security of Europe, he said.

He further noted the importance of such projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and the Southern Gas Corridor.

News.Az

