Georgian FM to visit Azerbaijan

Georgia’s Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 13, the Georgian Foreign Ministry told APA on February 8.

Janelidze will have meetings with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

Prospects of the development of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas will be discussed during the meetings.

News.Az

News.Az