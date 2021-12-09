Georgian Health Minister Tikaradze resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze has announced her resignation at a briefing at the ruling Georgian Dream party headquarters in Tbilisi today, agenda.ge reports.

After three years of intensive work and consultations with the prime minister and the [ruling] party chair, I find it the right decision to further strengthen the Georgian health and social protection services from the Georgian Dream party political council”, she announced.

Tikaradze also said that despite the difficult epidemiologic situation in the country, the health ministry has carried out a number of important projects and has worked around the clock.

It is and it was a huge responsibility for me to be the minister of health. All of our actions and decisions have been aimed at achieving the best solutions for our country and the health of our citizens”, she said.

Ekaterine Tikaradze was tapped as Georgian health minister in June 2019.

News.Az

