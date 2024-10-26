Georgian opposition announces protests to start from October 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian opposition party Coalition for Change does not recognize results of parliamentary elections in the country and will initiate protest actions from October 27, one of party leaders Elene Khoshtaria said, News.Az reports.

"These elections were stolen; we would not yield to that, and we move to continuous protests. This protest will be organized," she said at a briefing. "The protest will be in the streets from Sunday," she said.The Unity - National Movement party also does not recognize results of elections, head of the party Tinatin Bokuchava said at a briefing.

News.Az