+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has denounced a recent BBC report on Georgia, calling it “not only a lie, but a cheap provocation planned by foreign intelligence services” aimed at undermining the country, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday, Kobakhidze said the report had two aims: “First, to give our country’s adversaries a pretext to artificially stir up a fading protest mood. Second, to create a reason to continue blackmailing the Georgian people and their elected government. For these goals, the BBC report is completely unsuitable.”

He said the BBC falsely claimed the Interior Ministry used a banned substance called ‘camite’ during last year's protests against the suspension of Georgia's EU accession process. “The Minister of Internal Affairs has publicly confirmed this substance was never used, and the ministry never acquired it, including during the National Movement era,” Kobakhidze noted. The prime minister added that the State Security Service has launched an investigation, and the public will be informed soon. He warned that European politicians might cite the report in upcoming meetings, recalling “the European bureaucracy and international media’s previous lies about the alleged poisoning of Mikheil Saakashvili.” Kobakhidze said Georgia plans to hold the BBC accountable: “We will address both the British Communications Commission and, if necessary, international justice to ensure the BBC corrects the false information spread under the direction of intelligence services.”

News.Az