Georgian PM rejects criticism over Turkmenistan visit

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has defended his visit to an international conference in Turkmenistan, saying the trip is essential for strengthening ties with Central Asian states and maintaining dialogue with neighbouring Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“Participation in such events is extremely important. Deepening our relations with the countries of Central Asia is of particular significance — the heads of all five regional states are represented here. Our neighbours, Azerbaijan and Armenia, are also present. Advancing relations in this direction remains a priority, both politically and economically. These formats allow us to discuss concrete avenues of cooperation with our colleagues,” Kobakhidze told reporters in Ashgabat, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

The forum in Ashgabat is dedicated to the UN-declared International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality. Alongside Kobakhidze, the event is being attended by the leaders of Armenia, Türkiye, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Pakistan. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is the forum’s chief guest.

Kobakhidze’s visit has drawn criticism from the Georgian opposition, which argues that the trip signals Tbilisi’s distancing from the West and serves as a platform to promote the concept of “Georgia’s neutrality”, a notion supported by Moscow. Opponents say the move contradicts Georgia’s constitutionally enshrined commitment to European Union and NATO membership.

