Georgian PM urges ban on opposition parties to “protect democracy”

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has said the country’s largest opposition parties should be banned to “finally form a healthy democratic system,” News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

“These are anti-democratic, unconstitutional forces seeking to overthrow the constitutional order or change it by force, and they do not recognize the legitimacy of the people-elected government. In such conditions, the democratic system must defend itself,” Kobakhidze told journalists on the sidelines of the 8th China International Import Expo.

Earlier this month, the ruling Georgian Dream party filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court seeking to ban former President Mikheil Saakashvili’s United National Movement, as well as the political alliances Coalition for Change and Strong Georgia. These parties finished second, third, and fourth in the 2024 parliamentary elections but did not recognize Georgian Dream’s victory and refused to take up their parliamentary mandates.

The lawsuit is based on findings from a controversial parliamentary commission formed by Georgian Dream to investigate alleged crimes by previous authorities. The commission’s mandate was later expanded to examine what it described as “subversive activities” by Saakashvili’s party in its current role as the opposition.

