Georgian PM warns President Salome Zurabishvili will be impeached within a month

+ ↺ − 16 px

We will impeach the President in a month, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told journalists, News.Az reports citing local media.

In response to a question about whether the President, Salome Zurabishvili, would declare a technical government, the Prime Minister stated that the head of state would technically be impeached within a month."We will technically impeach the President in a month. That's all I can say about it," Kobakhidze responded.Note that Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has announced that she will declare the composition of the "technical government" she proposed to ensure the country’s transitional period, emphasizing that its members will be individuals who are not politicians.

News.Az