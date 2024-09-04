Georgian premier accuses opposition of plotting unrest ahead of elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Wednesday accused the “radical wing” of the domestic opposition of actively plotting to artificially create unrest as the country approaches next month’s parliamentary elections.

At a press briefing at the party’s office, Kobakhidze referenced past events, including a December 2017 incident in Tbilisi that resulted in the deaths of two minors, suggesting that the opposition aims to replicate such turmoil, News.Az reports citing Georgian media. Our political team is taking special measures to ensure the safety of the party's Honorary Chair [Bidzina Ivanishvili], who remains the primary guarantor of peace in Georgia. For this reason, Mr. Ivanishvili does not travel by helicopter, and his safety at election meetings is reinforced by a glass barrier. This heightened security has been a particular point of concern for the radical opposition”, he claimed.The top official stressed leaders of the “radical opposition” were also at risk of attacks, particularly the figures who could be “exploited” by the “collective United National Movement opposition and its patrons” in becoming targets, to “discredit the election process and the Government”.He warned that any attempt to “artificially incite disorder”, such as “staging a high-profile criminal act” or replicating the events following the 2017 Khorava Street incident, would be “met with severe consequences”.The PM also claimed the “radical opposition” had” no realistic chance” of winning the upcoming, October 26 general elections and was “already laying the groundwork to destabilise the situation afterward”.He urged the public to remain vigilant and critically assess any alleged provocations, large or small, by the radical opposition.

News.Az