Georgian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I sincerely wish you continued successes and victories in your tireless endeavors for serving your country and the welfare of the Azerbaijani people,” the Georgian president said in her congratulatory message.

“I firmly believe that, through joint efforts, we will elevate the good-neighborly, friendly relations, and strategic partnership between our two brotherly countries to new heights. This will undoubtedly fortify the roles of both Georgia and Azerbaijan in fostering regional stability and development.

Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect and extend my best wishes for continued success in your endeavors while wishing the friendly Azerbaijani people peace and prosperity,” President Zourabichvili added.

News.Az