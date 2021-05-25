Georgian president congratulates president of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili sent a letter of congratulations to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“On behalf of the Georgian people and on my own, I would like to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Founding of the Republic,” the Georgian president said.

“To regain the statehood, the Georgian and Azerbaijani people faced many challenges and tragedies, however, today our countries proudly continue building strong and free states,” she noted.

“I avail myself of this opportunity and once again confirm my readiness to strengthen the existing partnership and friendly relations between our countries. I hope that in the near future I will have the opportunity to host you in Georgia to jointly set new ways to deepen our strategic partnership.”

“Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration and the wishes of peace, health and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” Zourabichvili added.

News.Az