Georgian president's words are not taken seriously in country: Political scientist

If the ruling Georgian Dream party wins the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the country will continue its course of sovereign development, , said Political scientist Vaso Kapanadze on Friday, October 25.

Otherwise, the dictate of Western structures will remain in the country. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is a representative of destructive forces that advocate for maintaining Western influence, added Political scientist, News.Az reports.He also added that the president's words are not taken seriously in the country.Chairman of the Solidarity for Peace Party Mikhail Zhgenti noted that a large turnout is expected at the elections. He expressed confidence that the majority of votes will go to the Georgian Dream party."When they find out that they lost, they will say that the elections were falsified. And the West has a very big influence on this," Zhgenti said.The day before, Zurabishvili said that if the Georgian Dream party wins the parliamentary elections in Georgia , she could be impeached. Answering a question from journalists about a possible victory for the Georgian Dream party in the upcoming elections, the politician said that in such a case, she would probably be sent to prison.The parliamentary elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 26. During them, an electronic voting system will be used, and candidates will be elected from party lists. Seats in the legislative body will be occupied by parties that receive at least 5% of the citizens' votes.

News.Az