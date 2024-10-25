Georgian official claims opposition may repeat ‘2020 election scenario’

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili expressed concerns about "signs of preparations" among domestic opposition groups and non-governmental organizations to potentially replicate the controversial events of the 2020 parliamentary elections following this year's vote on Saturday.

Papuashvili alleged the “scenario” was evidenced by “partisan activation” of domestic NGOs and “the fact that domestic opposition has not actually conducted an election campaign” ahead of the vote."We see signs that there are preparations for October 27 to repeat the scenario of 2020, when non-governmental organisations and the opposition sought to change the Government in an undemocratic way", the speaker claimed."Everyone should support the Georgian Dream [party] and thereby support a peaceful development that we have ensured. Despite the fact that the opposition, some non-governmental organisations and some foreigners were pushing us towards the destruction of the country, we did not give up an inch in this regard, that is why we maintained both peace and economic growth," he continued.Papuashvili further alleged “external interference” in the upcoming elections by saying that “between September 1 and October 15, over 250 statements, comments, resolutions or various interventions were recorded”.There are different types of interference - starting with statements made public through media or social media, where they directly call on voters not to support the Georgian Dream party”, the speaker continued.He also claimed the pre-election rally of the domestic opposition on Sunday had been “financed through foreign funds” allocated for domestic NGOs.

News.Az