Georgian president: Saakashvili shouldn’t have left the country

Georgia's President Giorgi Margvelashvili has commented on the stripping of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili of his Ukrainian citizenship, APA’s Ge

“Saakashvili shouldn’t have left the country,” he told foreign reporters.

“I felt sad when Saakashvili renounced citizenship of Georgia because the country’s former first man who has been elected president twice must have Georgian citizenship. A person who was once the Commander-in-Chief should not have left the country,” said Margvelashvili.

It is worth noting that Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko stripped former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili of his Ukrainian citizenship Wednesday.

