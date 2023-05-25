Georgian prime minister congratulates Azerbaijani president on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I extend my warm regards and heartfelt congratulations to you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan,” the Georgian prime minister said in his congratulatory message.

“While taking this opportunity, let me note my deep appreciation for your personal engagement and contribution to strengthening partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia. This year holds special significance as Azerbaijan commemorates the remarkable legacy of Heydar Aliyev, a visionary leader whose contributions continue to shape nation's progress and development,” Garibashvili said.

“Let us embrace the bond of friendship and look forward to further collaboration, which will undoubtedly yield even greater achievements for our nations and peoples. Wishing you a joyous celebration and a future filled with peace, progress and success. May Azerbaijan continue to prosper and thrive,” he added.

News.Az