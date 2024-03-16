Yandex metrika counter

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az  reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian PM at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was seen off by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze and other officials.



