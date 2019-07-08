German ambassador presents copy of credentials to Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig has presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

During the meeting, they hailed relations between the two countries in political, economic, trade, cultural and other areas. They exchanged views over regional energy and transport projects implemented on Azerbaijan’s initiative.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished the ambassador every success in his future activities.

News.Az

