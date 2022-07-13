Yandex metrika counter

German Bundestag vice president to visit Azerbaijan

Vice President of the German Bundestag Katrin Göring-Eckardt will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on July 18, News.Az reports citing the German Embassy in Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the Bundestag vice president is scheduled to hold negotiations with Azerbaijani officials, as well as meetings with civil society representatives, reporters and human rights activists.


