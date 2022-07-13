German Bundestag vice president to visit Azerbaijan
- 13 Jul 2022 09:07
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Vice President of the German Bundestag Katrin Göring-Eckardt will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on July 18, News.Az reports citing the German Embassy in Azerbaijan.
During the visit, the Bundestag vice president is scheduled to hold negotiations with Azerbaijani officials, as well as meetings with civil society representatives, reporters and human rights activists.