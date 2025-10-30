Yandex metrika counter

German court orders Afghan man into psychiatric care after toddler killing

German court orders Afghan man into psychiatric care after toddler killing
A German court has ruled that an Afghan national, Enamullah O., be placed into psychiatric care after he fatally stabbed a German man and a two-year-old boy in January 2025.

The 28-year-old attacker targeted a kindergarten group in Aschaffenburg and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Due to his mental condition, the hearing was conducted under a special legal procedure rather than a criminal trial, as he was deemed not criminally responsible, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack, which occurred a month before Germany’s federal elections, influenced then-politicians, including now-Chancellor Friedrich Merz, to tighten migration policies and border controls. The incident also contributed to rising support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party amid concerns over violent attacks.

 


