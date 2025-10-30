Erdogan, Merz meet in Ankara to discuss bilateral ties, global issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara on Thursday, with discussions expected to focus on the war in Ukraine, migration, and peace initiatives in the Middle East.

Merz was received in an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Earlier, the German leader paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Türkiye, by laying a wreath at his mausoleum during his inaugural visit to Ankara.

Merz signed the remembrance book at the site, hailing Atatürk for ushering in a new "era" when founding the Turkish republic 102 years ago.

"His ideas continue to have an impact today in the deep-rooted friendship between the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Türkiye," the German leader wrote.

Following his visit to the mausoleum, he wrote on social media that: "We are entering a new geopolitical phase. Therefore, we must expand our strategic partnerships. We should make even better use of the enormous potential of our relations with Türkiye. We can build here on a strong foundation."

"We share special and diverse relations with Türkiye: in foreign and security policy matters, but also in the areas of migration, energy and trade. I want to further expand our close partnership. For this, I am in Ankara and will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," he said.

When it comes to migration, Türkiye could assist in the deportation of Syrians without the right to remain in Germany. The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees also says more than 22,000 Turkish citizens were required to leave Germany at the end of September.

Türkiye has been the main destination for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011. Every year, hundreds of thousands of migrants flee civil conflict or economic hardship in their home countries with the hope of reaching Europe.

News.Az