German defense chief arrives in Kyiv for military aid talks

On the morning of 12 June, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv to discuss further military aid to Ukraine with its government officials.

"We are doing everything we can to support Ukraine so that it can defend itself and get into a position where Russia is ready for serious negotiations," the German defence minister said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Upon his arrival in Kyiv, the German defence minister condemned the intensified Russian airstrikes on Ukraine, which he described as "extremely brutal and threatening, with a large number of cruise missiles and drone attacks".

