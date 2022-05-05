German foreign minister will visit Ukraine shortly, chancellor says

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will visit Ukraine shortly, after the two countries mended a diplomatic rift over Kyiv's refusal to receive German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Steinmeier held "good talks" earlier on Thursday, Scholz told a news conference.

The German head of state had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in mid-April but Kyiv refused to welcome him, amid disquiet over his past support of rapprochement with Russia.

