German law enforcement agencies catch Armenian citizen red-handed for espionage

German law enforcement agencies have nabbed three individuals - citizens of Russia, Ukraine, and Armenia - under the suspicion of being in cahoots with foreign intelligence, News.az reports.

Furthermore, it is noted that the trio was acting in Germany under the radar of foreign intelligence to gather intelligence on individuals from Ukraine.However, the name of the country's intelligence agency remains unknown. After the suspects were taken into custody on June 19, a judge issued an arrest warrant for them on June 20.

News.Az