German legend Gerd Muller dies aged 75

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Muller has died at the age of 75, BBC reported.

One of the best strikers in history, Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

He also scored 547 goals in 594 competitive games during 15 years at Bundesliga giants Bayern.

"Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans," Bayern president Herbert Hainer said.

"Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there has ever been - and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family.

"Without Gerd Muller, FC Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever."

Muller, a two times German footballer of the year, won the Golden Boot for netting 10 goals at the 1970 World Cup and also won the Ballon d'Or that year.

He helped West Germany win the European Championship two years later, scoring twice in a 3-0 win against the Soviet Union in the final.

"The news of Gerd Muller's death deeply saddens us all," Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn said.

"He's one of the greatest legends in the history of FC Bayern, his achievements are unrivalled to this day and will forever be a part of the great history of FC Bayern and all of German football.

"As a player and a person, Gerd Muller stands for FC Bayern and its development into one of the biggest clubs in the world like no other. Gerd will forever be in our hearts."

