German newspaper publishes article on Azerbaijan

The article mainly focused on Azerbaijan's efforts to achieve peace after the end of the conflict with Armenia, Europe's energy supply, green energy and climate protection, preparations for COP29, as well as the country’s role as a crucial transport corridor between Europe and Asia, as well as other major topics.The author highlighted his meetings with Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments and other officials during his visit to Azerbaijan, and described the development process he observed in Baku and Alat.The article drew the readers’ attention to Elchin Amirbayov's remarks about the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Azerbaijani official noted that the agreement reached regarding the COP29 Climate Conference, and the mutual exchange of captives were the outcome of confidence-building measures, demonstrating the possibility of such steps in the future.The article emphasized that Azerbaijan no longer wants to be seen through the narrow prism of the old conflict with Armenia. The country has turned into a crucial location for its position on the map, its energy resources, as well as for their production and transportation. Simultaneously, international discussions to address climate change will be held in Baku within the COP29, and in connection with this, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev participated in a preparatory conference in Berlin this April, where he met with the Federal Chancellor and the Federal President of Germany.The author drew the readers’ attention to the international energy event held in Baku, describing the participation of Germany in this event with a 40-men delegation as an indicator of the country's interest in Azerbaijan.The article also featured Elchin Amirbeyov's remarks on relations with Armenia and the Zangezur Corridor. The Azerbaijani official categorically rejected the ideas imposed by Armenia on the international community, saying that Azerbaijan does not intend to seek the construction of a corridor with Nakhchivan by military means, because Azerbaijan did not set eye on the territory of any country, and thus, its pivotal goal was the liberation of its territories recognized by international law.The author concluded the article by highlighting the ongoing demarcation and demilitarization of disputed border areas between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

