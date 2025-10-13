President Aliyev’s participation in Egypt summit highlights Azerbaijan’s growing regional role: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, is a reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as middle power, Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X.

“President Ilham Aliyev attends Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. It is a reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as a middle power,” he posted, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev also stated that Azerbaijan is a desirable partner for all parties for the regional peace agenda in the Middle East.

President İlham Aliyev attends Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. It is reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as middle power. Azerbaijan is the desirable partner for all parties for the regional peace agenda in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/d8x3CCQ85z — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 13, 2025

News.Az