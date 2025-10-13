Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev’s participation in Egypt summit highlights Azerbaijan’s growing regional role: Presidential aide

President Ilham Aliyev’s participation in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, is a reflection of Azerbaijan’s growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as middle power, Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on X.

Hajiyev also stated that Azerbaijan is a desirable partner for all parties for the regional peace agenda in the Middle East.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

