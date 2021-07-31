Germany could make unvaccinated pay for COVID tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

The German government plans to end free coronavirus tests once enough Germans are vaccinated, according to a newspaper report. Although 51% of the population is fully inoculated, the pace is slowing, DW reports.

The government will stop paying for rapid antigen tests after sufficient numbers of German residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Bild newspaper.

The tabloid cited unnamed government sources as saying that two ministers were pushing for the change, possibly from the end of September.

At present, Germans are required to present a negative coronavirus test if they want to enter offices, some shops, and restaurants and can get tested for free.

Testing sites have been expanded in recent months to include pharmacies.

News.Az

News.Az