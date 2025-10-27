Germany deems Merz's Türkiye visit "crucial" ahead of Ankara talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's upcoming visit to Türkiye is seen as highly significant for strengthening bilateral relations and advancing international diplomacy, according to government officials, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Germany has characterized Chancellor Friedrich Merz's scheduled visit to Türkiye as highly significant, emphasizing Ankara's crucial role as both a NATO ally and essential dialogue partner on numerous international issues. Government Deputy Spokesman Steffen Meyer told reporters in Berlin on Monday that the upcoming diplomatic engagement would provide opportunity for substantive discussions on multiple pressing global matters.

Strategic Importance of Bilateral Relations

Meyer stressed that "this visit is indeed very important to us," highlighting Türkiye's dual significance as a NATO member and key international interlocutor. The chancellor's trip to Ankara on Thursday represents his first official visit to Türkiye since assuming office in May, though Merz and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have previously interacted during various international summits and multilateral gatherings.

Comprehensive Agenda for Discussion

The German spokesman indicated the leaders would address "a number of important bilateral issues" alongside critical foreign policy challenges, with Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine expected to feature prominently in discussions. Meyer noted that Ukraine has remained a central topic during Merz's recent international travels, suggesting continuity in Germany's diplomatic priorities across different bilateral relationships.

Strengthening German-Turkish Partnership

The high-level meeting reflects ongoing efforts to maintain constructive dialogue between Berlin and Ankara despite periodic policy differences. The visit occurs within the framework of Germany's broader foreign policy approach that recognizes Türkiye's strategic importance in regional security architecture, migration management, and energy transportation networks connecting European and Asian markets.