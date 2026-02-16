Germany: France nuclear deterrence talks in early stage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany says discussions with France on closer cooperation in nuclear deterrence are still at an early stage and are not intended to reduce the role of the United States in Europe’s security structure.

A German government spokesperson said talks between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron are focused on exploring how European countries could strengthen coordination on nuclear deterrence, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Berlin, the discussions are not aimed at replacing U.S. security guarantees but rather at complementing them. German officials stressed that the United States remains central to NATO’s nuclear deterrence framework.

“This is about supplementing and strengthening existing structures, not replacing the U.S. protective shield,” the spokesperson said during a regular press briefing.

The comments come as European countries continue debates about long-term defense strategy, military spending, and security independence following Russia’s war in Ukraine.

France is currently the European Union’s only nuclear-armed country after the United Kingdom left the bloc, making Paris a key player in discussions about potential European defense capabilities.

Despite early discussions, officials say any major shift in Europe’s nuclear deterrence structure would require long-term planning, political consensus, and coordination with NATO allies.

News.Az