Germany keen to avoid new 'ice age' in ties between Russia and West

Germany and Europe want to ensure that new U.S. sanctions against Russia do not lead to a new "ice age" in ties between Russia and the West, German Foreign Minister

Gabriel said he spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about the sanctions in a meeting in Washington, adding that he was grateful that U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to coordinate on further measures with U.S. allies, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"We as Europeans have great concerns that this will have unintended consequences for Europe. We don’t want to completely destroy our business relations with Russia, especially in the energy sector," Reuters cited Gabriel as saying.

Gabriel said European leaders were concerned that the latest sanctions would not only have economic consequences, but could also "lead to a new ice age between Russia and the United States and the West."

