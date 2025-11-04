Germany moves to repatriate Syrian refugees

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany is moving toward the repatriation of Syrian refugees, signalling the start of a gradual return process as officials say the Syrian civil war has effectively ended. The government is also weighing deportations for Syrians who no longer have legal grounds to remain in the country.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Berlin believes conditions now allow for the beginning of refugee returns, expressing hope that most Syrians will go back voluntarily and contribute to rebuilding their homeland. Germany is prepared to support Syria’s recovery by helping restore infrastructure and humanitarian services, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who recently visited Syria, voiced doubts about large-scale voluntary returns in the near future, citing extensive damage and difficult living conditions. He noted that many refugees remain hesitant to return despite improved political stability.

Merz emphasized that Germany plans to clearly separate asylum rules from labor migration mechanisms, saying that some Syrians could be integrated into the workforce while others will be expected to return. Authorities are considering deportations for individuals who refuse to leave and no longer have legal status.

Berlin has invited Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, for talks on coordinating the return process and securing guarantees for refugees.

Separately, Germany also reaffirmed its support for Ukraine. Following NATO meetings in Brussels, Wadephul stressed the need to protect Ukraine’s defense capabilities during the winter and announced plans to increase funding for repairing the country’s energy infrastructure to €450 million after recent Russian strikes.

