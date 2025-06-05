Germany's Cologne defuses WW2 bombs after mass evacuation - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in the German city of Cologne have defused three unexploded World War Two bombs after the evacuation of more than 20,000 people.

Bomb squad technicians deactivated the American bombs on Wednesday after evacuating an area of around 10,000 sq m (107,639 sq ft) following their discovery in a shipyard in Deutz on Monday, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Homes, shops, hotels and schools were told to evacuate, as well as a large hospital and a major train station in what the city called "the largest operation since WW2".

Cologne was subjected to particularly heavy bombing during WW2 and unexploded ordnance can still pose a danger.

Germany's bomb disposal service was only able to begin the operation after all residents in the densely populated area were evacuated.

"If you refuse, we will escort you from your home - if necessary by force - along with the police," the authorities said.

Residents were told if they refused to leave their homes after the evacuation began they could face expensive fines.

Some intensive care patients were helped out in ambulances from the Eduardus Hospital.

Finding bombs from WW2 is not unusual in German cities such as Cologne and Berlin, but these bombs were particularly large.

The evacuation in the Old Town and Deutz neighbourhoods began with officials going door to door to tell people they must leave their homes.

Many of the city's usually bustling streets were eerily deserted as shops, restaurants and businesses were told to stop operating during the day.

Cultural institutions including the Philharmonic Hall and many museums were also affected, as well as government buildings, 58 hotels, and nine schools.

Transport was severely disrupted, with all roads closed in the area, many trains cancelled and the Messe/Deutz train station was closed from 08:00 local time (07:00BST).

The authorities had set up two drop-in centres for people who did not have anywhere to go during the evacuation period.

Residents were told to "stay calm", bring their ID and any essential medications, and to take care of their pets.

