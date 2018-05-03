Yandex metrika counter

Germany starts preparatory construction works for Nord Stream 2

The preparations have been launched just over a month after Berlin gave its go-ahead to the project, Sputnik reports.

Engineers have started to prepare the construction site for the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline by the shore of Germany's coastal resort of Lubmin, a representative of Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik.

The works include clearing, the construction of administrative buildings, as well as preparations for installation works in the landfall zone.

According to a spokesman, activities are being carried out in accordance with corresponding permits.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is projected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas annually to the EU across the Baltic Sea to Germany, bypassing Ukraine.

