Germany supplies over 80 pickup trucks to Ukrainian military

Germany has delivered more than 80 pickup trucks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the German Embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“In the past three weeks, Germany has sent to Ukraine 80 pickup trucks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the embassy noted.

The German government published a complete list of weapons systems, equipment, other lethal and non-lethal military support delivered to Ukraine.

