Germany suspects sabotage behind severed undersea cables

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said damage to two undersea cables in the Baltic Sea looks like an act of sabotage and a "hybrid action", without knowing who is to blame, News.az reports citing BBC .

A 1,170km (730-mile) telecommunications cable between Finland and Germany was severed in the early hours of Monday, while a 218km internet link between Lithuania and Sweden's Gotland Island stopped working on Sunday.The incidents came at a time of heightened tension with Russia and Pistorius said "nobody believes that these cables were cut accidentally".The Swedish and Lithuanian defence ministers said they were "deeply concerned" that the cable connecting their two countries had been cut."Situations like these must be assessed with the growing threat posed by Russia in our neighbourhood as a backdrop," ministers Pal Jonson and Laurynas Kasciunas said in a statement, with a call for sanctions to be used in response to acts of sabotage.Germany and Finland also expressed grave concern on Monday in response to the severing of the C-Lion1 communications cable, warning that Europe's security was threatened by Russia's war, "but also from hybrid warfare by malicious actors".A series of incidents involving Baltic pipelines have heightened fears of sabotage since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.Finnish telecoms and cyber security firm Cinia said its cable may have been severed "by an outside force". "These kinds of breaks don't happen in these waters without an outside impact," a spokesperson told local media.Cinia's chief executive said the damage had taken place close to Sweden's Oland Island and could take five to 15 days to repair.

News.Az